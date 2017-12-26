(Curtis Kreklau)

Fire crews called out to Clayton Heights laundromat

Surrey Fire on scene at Clayton Heights strip mall on Tuesday evening

Surrey Fire reportedly attended a fire at a commercial strip mall in Clayton Heights around 8 p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 26).

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from Mr. B’s Laundromat at 192nd Street and 72nd Avenue.

The sprinklers had been activated inside the store. Surrey Fire reportedly used a saw to gain access to the building. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from inside the store as crews entered to confirm the fire had been extinguished.

There appears to be extensive smoke and water damage inside the store.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

 

(Curtis Kreklau)

Fire crews called out to Clayton Heights laundromat

