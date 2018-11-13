Fire truck disabled in South Surrey accident Tuesday morning

No serious injuries in incident caused by out-of-control vehicle

Aaron Hinks No trace of the accident that seriously damaged a fire truck outside Firehall 14 in South Surrey Tuesday morning remained by afternoon.

An out-of-control pickup truck struck and disabled a fire truck outside Surrey Fire Service’s Firehall 14 in South Surrey Tuesday morning – but did not cause serious injury.

Assistant Fire Chief David Burns told Peace Arch News both the driver of the pickup and a long-serving Surrey firefighter were taken to hospital for asseessment, but were later released with only minor injuries.

The same could not be said of the fire truck, he added.

“It suffered significant damage. It’s not operable and is being assessed for repairs.”

The accident occurred around 9 a.m., he said, as a new shift came on duty and was doing a routine truck check outside the firehall, at 176 Street and 20 Avenue.

The pickup truck, which had a camper on it, was southbound on 176 when the male driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, Burns said.

The pickup veered onto the firehall driveway striking the fire truck and one of the firefighters, he added.

Burns said the circumstances of the accident are still under investigation by the RCMP.