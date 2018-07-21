Firefighters rescue teen from Ocean Park cliff

Emergency crews were in Ocean Park Friday evening to rescue a teen who was injured on a cliff near 1001 Steps.

Surrey Fire Service’s technical rescue team was dispatched to the 12600-block of 15 Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Rescue crews reportedly gained access to the area through a residential backyard on the cliffside.

Fire service asst. Chief Chris Keon told Peace Arch News Saturday that the patient, a 17-year-old teen, sustained an upper leg injury. Keon said he did not have information on how the teen sustained his injury.

Keon said the boy was found in a bush, and firefighters had to use a series of ropes to move the teen to a flat surface before he could be put on a stretcher.

“They then had to physically carry him up the stairs – the 1001 Steps – on a stretcher,” Keon said.

A witness said it took several hours for crews to access teen and bring the him to safety.

The Burlington Northern Sante Fe (BNSF) railway lines were reportedly shut down during the rescue.