Police seized marijuana, money and weapons during a raid on the weekend in Vancouver’s Robson Square. (VPD submitted)

Five charged in bid to shut pop-up pot market in Vancouver’s Robson Square

Marijuana flower, edibles, money and some weapons were seized as part of weekend raid

Vancouver police say they are putting an end to an open-air marijuana market that has grown in recent weeks in Robson Square.

Deputy Chief Howard Chow says five people have been charged after officers raided stalls over the weekend set up by pop-up vendors of marijuana.

Frustrations have mounted over the market, though vendors say sales are more about harm reduction and affordable medicine than about profit.

Chow says the arrests are the culmination of about two months of police work, including undercover efforts, and follow earlier warnings and tickets to those selling pot.

He says marijuana flower, edibles, money and some weapons were seized as part of the raid, which was prompted by allegations of violence, sales of hard drugs and selling to minors.

Chow says the police didn’t act until last weekend because they were focused on collecting evidence.

The Canadian Press

