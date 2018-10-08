Five of rock band 54-40’s seven missing guitars found by B.C. police

Two acoustic guitars are still missing

Police say they’ve found five of the seven vintage guitars that were allegedly stolen from rock band 54-40.

Investigators in New Westminster, B.C., say they were called about a theft from a U-Haul on Friday and learned that seven guitars valued at about $50,000 had been taken.

They executed a search warrant on Sunday and found five of the instruments, along with other electronic equipment.

READ MORE: ‘Irreplaceable’ instruments pinched from West Coast rock band 54-40

They say nobody has been arrested, but the investigation is ongoing and they hope to recover the remaining two acoustic guitars.

Band manager Allen Moy previously described the instruments as irreplaceable, saying they had great emotional value beyond their monetary worth.

Moy says that the band members know there’s a risk taking prized vintage guitars on the road, but feel the instruments are “meant to be played.”

The band, whose hits include “I Go Blind,” “One Day in Your Life” and “Ocean Pearl,” has urged anyone with information to contact them or police.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
No change to Canada’s climate plans as UN report warns of losing battle
Next story
Bishop says Delta mayoral opponent has ‘much to learn’ about public service

Just Posted

UPDATE: Gasoline-like substance linked to private residence in Surrey

Petroleum products were found in a nearby ditch

Two people stabbed near Whalley Boulevard in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say both were taken to hospital with ‘non-life threatening injuries’

The B.C. government appoints four new judges to Surrey courthouse

Judges to help with ‘increased workload’ from courthouse expansion

Delta police go undercover in Tsawwassen malls for ‘Boost and Bust’

Officers worked with security teams at two malls in Tsawwassen to arrest shoplifters

Surrey Basket Brigade puts together 85 Thanksgiving baskets for those in need

Each basket costs about $50: co-ordinator

Irving Oil confirms ‘major incident’ at Saint John, N.B., oil refinery

Photos and videos show fire and a thick plume of black smoke coming from the refinery

B.C. Premier John Horgan agrees to debate on new voting systems

Critics sharpen arguments as proportional representation vote looms

Five of rock band 54-40’s seven missing guitars found by B.C. police

Two acoustic guitars are still missing

No change to Canada’s climate plans as UN report warns of losing battle

The world is currently warming up at about 0.2 C each decade

Entrepreneurs cook up edible pot products despite legalization delay

Ottawa has promised that legalization for edibles will come in 2018/19

Snow expected on Coquihalla Connector

20 centimetres expected to fall Oct. 8: Environment Canada

Giants earn a weekend sweep in Prince George

Netminder Trent Miner stopped 54 of 56 shots during his two starts this week.

Limo crash at upstate New York tourist spot kills 20, officials say

Fatal crash happened 170 miles north of New York City

IHIT calls for dash cam footage in Lower Mainland murder investigation

Homicide investigators continue to look for clues into Thursday’s targeted shooting in Chilliwack

Most Read

l -->