Five years jail for plea in South Surrey shots-fired case

Court records show Cameron Barton pleaded guilty to four of 17 charges

The trial of a Surrey man charged in connection with a pair of shots-fired incidents was initially scheduled to get underway in Surrey Provincial Court Tuesday.

However, proceedings against Cameron Barton did not go ahead this week.

According to online court documents, that is because Barton was sentenced last summer to five years in jail after entering a guilty plea on a number of the charges.

Barton has been in custody since Sept. 25, 2017, the day after shots were fired on two consecutive days in the 14700-block of 30 Avenue. Police confirmed at the time that both incidents had targeted the same South Surrey home.

A charge of reckless discharge of a firearm was announced against Barton three days later, following the arrest of five individuals at a White Rock home, where police located “a substantial amount of evidence that included weapons, drugs and cash.”

Four of those five were released from custody the following day.

Police also confirmed that those arrests were linked to the South Surrey shots-fired incidents, which were described as “targeted and related.”

Court records show Barton was facing a total of 17 charges, including unlawfully discharge a firearm, possession of firearm, etc. contrary to order, trafficking in a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He entered a guilty plea to four of them – unlawfully discharge a firearm, breach of undertaking, possession of firearm etc. contrary to order and possess non-firearm unauthorized – during an appearance at Surrey Provincial Court in July. A stay of proceedings was granted on the remaining 13.

The five-year term was imposed in connection with discharging a firearm; sentences for the remaining charges were one year for each of the two possession charges, and six months for the breach.

 

