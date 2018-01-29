Flooded in South Surrey

Heavy rains caused flooding in South Surrey today, including just off Highway 99, towards Crescent Road.
One motorist who attempted to navigate the route just after 4 p.m. ran into trouble.
Heavy rains impact route from Highway 99 to Crescent Road
Heavy rains caused flooding in South Surrey today, including just off Highway 99, towards Crescent Road.
One motorist who attempted to navigate the route just after 4 p.m. ran into trouble.
Pair found dead Thursday after fire reported in Grandview Heights neighbourhood
Kyle Losse passed away on Jan. 23, after being admitted to hospital following a head injury
2017 statistics show reductions in most crime, except theft from auto and collisions
Abbotsford couple hit by health issues helped at event held at North Delta pub
A large crowd gathered in Quebec City one year from the deadly mosque shooting
RCMP explain arrest and seizure of cannabis at Cawston marijuana dispensary
Fourteen teams carried 1,700 envelopes in historic event
The Elephant Hill wildfire is being determined as human caused and police are investigating
With just eight weeks left in the current schedule of NAFTA talks, eyes today will be on U.S. trade czar, Robert Lighthizer.
Police seek to identify who was in fight that killed 23-year-old nightclub worker Kalwinder Thind
Toronto police say Bruce McArthur, a man they are calling an alleged serial killer, is now facing five first-degree murder charges
The Vancouver Canucks hockey team and the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions are joining together to combat stigma around substance use
Incident happened on a rainy Monday morning in Newton
There will be a super blue blood moon on Wednesday and a total lunar eclipse, events that by themselves are not uncommon but combined they make for a spectacular night for skywatchers in Western Canada.
Attorney General David Eby says body shop costs rising along with crashes, claims
Rainy Monday commute already seeing delays
Pair found dead Thursday after fire reported in Grandview Heights neighbourhood
Ran for party in 2017
Jason Dhaliwal killed in Abbotsford Jan. 19, petition started calling for change