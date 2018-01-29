A motorist attempts to navigate the Highway 99 offramp southbound towards Crescent Road Monday. (Darren Phillips photo)

Flooded in South Surrey

Heavy rains impact route from Highway 99 to Crescent Road

Heavy rains caused flooding in South Surrey today, including just off Highway 99, towards Crescent Road.

One motorist who attempted to navigate the route just after 4 p.m. ran into trouble.

 

A motorist sits surrounded Monday afternoon after attempting to navigate the Highway 99 offramp southbound towards Crescent Road. (Darren Phillips photo)

Hundreds remember Delta baseball player at celebration of life
Police continue to investigate Elephant Hill wildfire

