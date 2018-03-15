Samuel and Madelaine Emerson. (Surrey RCMP photos)

Former Cloverdale pastor, wife plead not guilty to sexual assaults

Samuel and Madelaine Emerson plead not guilty, facing charges of sexual assaults, threats

Samuel and Madelaine Emerson have pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including sexual assault, sexual touching a person under the age of 16, and threats to cause death and bodily harm, in court on Thursday (March 15).

Samuel Emerson, 34, was formerly a pastor of Cloverdale Christian Fellowship Church. In early October, Surrey RCMP announced that he had been charged with 13 counts of sexual assault, 11 counts of being in a position of authority and touching a person for a sexual purpose, and one count of sexual touching of a person under the age of 16.

Madelaine Emerson, 37, was charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of being in a position of authority and touching a person for a sexual purpose, and one count of threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The alleged assaults happened between 2015 and 2017.

The Emersons’ have been scheduled for a 12-day trial in provincial court. The trial date has not been set.


Former Cloverdale pastor, wife plead not guilty to sexual assaults

Most Read

