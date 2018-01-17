Former PM Kim Campbell to speak in Surrey

Campbell is keynote speaker at Surrey Board of Trade luncheon on March 8

Former Tory prime minister Kim Campbell will be the keynote speaker at the Surrey Board of Trade’s ninth annual Surrey Women in Business Awards luncheon next month.

Canada’s 19th and first female prime minister, currently chairwoman of the nation’s Supreme Court Advisory Board, will be speaking on Thursday, March 8 at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel.

“Attendees will be inspired by her unique experience in the political arena, the price Kim Campbell paid, and the rewards she reaped for her principles, her vision and her achievements,” Anita Huberman, CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade, said. “Both men and women in business will be inspired by her leadership.”

The nomination deadline for the awards is Feb. 7. There are six award categories: entrepreneur, corporate/leadership, professional, not-for-profit leader, social trailblazer, and indigenous entrepreneur.



