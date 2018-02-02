An Okanagan Valley wine paired with a dish from Asti Trattoria Italiana in Fort McMurray (shellman76/Instagram)

Fort McMurray restaurant pulls B.C. wines over pipeline controversy

Alberta restaurant owner said decision supports ‘our oilsands workers and our oil industry’

The owner of a restaurant in Fort McMurray says she has removed B.C. VQA wine from her wine list in the wake of the B.C. government’s latest move involving the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Karen Collins, owner of Asti Trattoria Italiana, said in a post to social media that the decision supports our “our oilsands workers and our oil industry,” and hopes other Alberta restaurants follow suit.

On Tuesday, the province announced a proposal to ban increased shipments of diluted bitumen off the coast until it can determine that shippers are prepared and able to properly clean up a spill.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has loudly slammed the move, and announced she is suspending talks on electricity sharing with B.C.

READ MORE: Province takes aim at Trans Mountain pipeline with proposed bitumen restrictions

Collins’ post has provoked conversation about how B.C.’s wine industry supports the province’s economy in similar ways to the oil sands.

“When an industry is hit it lobbies it’s own government – hopefully the wineries and other industries will feel some hurt and impact just as we do and lobby their government to make changes,” Collins said to one comment.

“It’s sad that Canadian provinces cannot find a way of supporting each other.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Pedestrian safety is a ‘shared responsibility’: City of Surrey
Next story
Principal of new Salish Secondary reveals what students, parents can expect this fall

Just Posted

Surrey prostitute attacker loses court appeal

He remains convicted of sexual assault with a weapon, unlawful confinement, robbery and extortion

VIDEO: Injured Stanley Park beaver rehabbed at Langley’s Critter Care

Beaver, dubbed ‘Stanley’ was struck by car, chased into ocean, before being rescued by aquarium staff

VIDEO: Two taken to hospital after fiery Surrey crash

Collission happened at 176th Street and Fraser Highway Thursday night

THE SCENE

Arts and entertainment on the Semiahmoo Peninsula with Alex Browne

‘Phantasmagoria’ animates Surrey’s UrbanScreen after dark, until April

Digital art by Toronto’s Alex McLeod on view daily, starting 30 minutes after sunset

VIDEO: Air ambulance lands on Highway 99 in South Surrey

Highway reopened southbound shortly after 9:30 Friday

Victoria student groups on receiving end of a mystery

Student societies sent unsolicited packages containing everything from electronics to sex toys

Canucks set to wear red Chinese New Year jerseys

Warmup jerseys to mark Chinese year of the dog at Feb. 17 game vs. Boston

B.C. paramedic killed in ambulance crash remembered 25 years later

A ‘sliver of grief remains’ for husband after Carol Schlamp died in a tragic accident near Hope

Underdog status at Scotties OK with Team B.C.

Nanaimo rink continues to navigate through the Scotties Tournament of Hearts new format in Penticton

Transit police look for suspect who grabbed, licked woman’s face on SkyTrain

It happened in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day on the Millennium Line

Fort McMurray restaurant pulls B.C. wines over pipeline controversy

Alberta restaurant owner said decision supports ‘our oilsands workers and our oil industry’

WATCH LIVE: Justin Trudeau holding town hall in Nanaimo

Prime Minister to hold forum at Vancouver Island University gym

BCHL Today: Express shut out Eagles and Vees chase attendance mark

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Most Read