Steve Hogle, President of the Saskatoon Blades places flowers at a memorial at the stairs that lead to Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, on Saturday, April 7, 2018. (Liam Richards/The Canadian Press via AP)

Forward Conner Lukan killed in Humboldt Broncos team bus crash

15 people died in the Saskatchewan highway crash

A forward from Alberta is among the 15 people killed after a collision between a truck and a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team in Saskatchewan.

Conner Lukan, 21, of Slave Lake was on the bus as it travelled to a playoff game Friday in Nipawin.

Lukan played with the midget St. Albert Raiders and Spruce Grove Saints in the Alberta Junior Hockey League before joining the Broncos last year.

The Saints announced Lukan’s death on Twitter, along with four other alumni: Stephen Wack, Jaxon Joseph and Logan Hunter.

READ: Ladner vigil planned for Humboldt Broncos crash victims

Others killed in the crash include head coach Darcy Haugan, assistant coach Mark Cross, captain Logan Schatz, forward Evan Thomas, and defencemen Adam Herold and Xavier Labelle.

The bus driver, Glen Doerksen with Charlie’s Charters, also died in the crash, along with play-by-play radio announcer Tyler Bieber and statistics collector Brody Hinz.

Mounties have said 14 others on the bus were injured.

A vigil is scheduled for tonight in Humboldt.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two defencemen, bus driver, stats keeper among 15 dead in Humboldt Broncos crash
Next story
Ladner vigil planned for Humboldt Broncos crash victims

Just Posted

Ladner vigil planned for Humboldt Broncos crash victims

15 were killed when the team bus was hit by a semi on a Saskwatchewan highway

UPDATED: Former Surrey Eagles hockey player one of 15 dead in Broncos bus crash

Jaxon Joseph, son of former NHL player Chris Joseph, played centre for the Broncos

101st anniversary of Vimy Ridge commemorated in Cloverdale ceremony

More than 100 braved the rain on Sunday morning to remember the Battle of Vimy Ridge

COLUMN: Humboldt Broncos tragedy rekindles fond memories of coach

Darcy Haugan remembered as great coach, but better person, by PAN reporter Nick Greenizan

Hadwin makes cut, will play weekend rounds at Masters

Lower Mainland PGA pro in tie for 18th after two rounds at Augusta National

UPDATE, with video: Police say person in custody after girl sexually assaulted in Surrey

RCMP say they don’t believe 4 a.m. incident in Whalley is related to recent sex assault in Aldergrove

Forward Conner Lukan killed in Humboldt Broncos team bus crash

15 people died in the Saskatchewan highway crash

VIDEO: Athletes, teams honour victims of Humboldt Broncos deadly bus crash

15 were killed when a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos was hit by a semi Friday

B.C. VIEWS: Plastic garbage in, garbage out

Why bag bans may actually make things worse

Two defencemen, bus driver, stats keeper among 15 dead in Humboldt Broncos crash

14 others were injured in horrific Saskatchewan crash

Expenses rack up for family trying to return dead son’s body home

Fundraiser set up for Penticton family to help with expenses related to transporting their son

Sedin twins wrap up stellar NHL careers

Edmonton beats Vancouver 3-2 in final game for Canucks legends

B.C. hockey moms’ jersey campaign supports Humboldt Broncos

Organizers are asking people to wear any sports jersey on Thursday, April 12.

Elderly woman in Langley and another in West Vancouver targetted in financial scams

Police were not able to identify the scammers but prevented the women from losing any money.

Most Read

l -->