Four charged in Canada Day killing in Kelowna

Three men and one woman are charged with manslaughter in the death of 23-year-old Esa Carriere

Three men and one woman have now been charged with manslaughter in relation to the 2018 death of Esa Carriere in Kelowna.

On Canada Day last year, RCMP were called to reports of a violent altercation in the 1400 block of Water Street in the downtown core.

They arrived to find 23-year-old Carriere on the ground at the Queensway bus loop, suffering from life-threatening injuries. He later died in hospital.

Nathan Truant, 26, Noah Vaten, 20, and an unnamed 18-year-old man and woman are charged with manslaughter, police said in a news release late Saturday night.

All were arrested either in Kelowna or outside the province on Friday.

RELATED: Kelowna’s Canada Day homicide victim identified

Truant and the 18-year-oldman were remanded into police custody over the weekend and are expected to appear in court on Monday.

Vaten has also been remanded into custody to be transported back to Kelowna for his first court appearance.

The woman has been released on bail, under conditions. She is expected to appear in court Feb. 14.

Most Read

