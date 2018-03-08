Four-storey, 55-unit apartment building proposed for Clayton

A proposal to build a four-storey, 55-unit building in Clayton is expected to go before city council at a March 12 public hearing.

The development is a mix of apartment and townhouse units, slated for construction at 18493 Fraser Highway. It includes 31 one-bedroom apartments, 7 two-bedroom apartments, 7 studio apartments, and 10 two-bedroom townhouse units. The units range in size from 324 sq. ft. for a studio to 1,094 sq. ft. for the largest two-bedroom townhouse.

The “urban and contemporary” building will also include an indoor amenity space, complete with kitchen and washroom, and a roof deck with dining and lounging areas, vegetable planting beds, a room for equipment and a workbench.

A total of 91 parking spaces is proposed for an underground parkade, including 80 spaces for residents and 11 for visitors, with one space designated for persons with a disability. The plan also includes four electric vehicle charging stations and 86 bicycle parking spaces.

The City of Surrey’s Planning and Development Department has recommended that the site be re-zoned from a one-acre residential zone to a comprehensive development zone to allow for the development. The site is already designated as Townhouse/Apartment Flex in the West Clayton Neighbourhood Concept Plan, which was approved by council in July 2015.

According to the planning report, six students will be added to Clayton area schools due to the development: four elementary students at Clayton Elementary School and two secondary students at Clayton Heights Secondary School.

So far, one neighbouring resident has responded to the proposal, submitting concerns about increased traffic and the impact on parking in the area. The planning report states that the West Clayton NCP already identifies that there will be anticipated growth in the area, including a need for road network and infrastructure improvements, and that the parking plan meets all zoning by-law requirements.

Of the nine existing trees on the site, five will be removed and four retained. Three existing alder or cottonwood trees will be removed, as well as an apple tree and a pear tree. The development proposal includes a plan to plant an additional 37 trees.

According to the planning report, the developer expects the project to be constructed and ready for occupancy by fall 2019.

The public hearing will take place at City Hall, located at 13450 104 Ave., at 7 p.m. on March 12.



