Fraser Surrey Docks mechanic dies on the job

‘This is a very sad day - a worker went to his job this morning and didn’t go home’

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 502 (ILWU) says a Fraser Surrey Docks mechanic died on the job Saturday.

“On behalf of the rank and file of the ILWU Canada, I would like (to) express our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of our comrade,” ILWU Canada president Rob Ashton said in a news release.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

Ashton said the mechanic had also been a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 115.

“This is a very sad day – a worker went to his job this morning and didn’t go home to his family. We can and we must do more to protect all workers from deaths and injuries due to workplace accidents,” Ashton said in the release.