A head on collision near Lake Country claimed the life of an Upper Fraser Valley man. (Photo submitted)

Fraser Valley man dead after head on crash in Okanagan

Accident occurred at about 7:35 a.m.

An 87-year-old Upper Fraser Valley man has died as a result of a head on collision in Lake Country.

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are working together in order to determine what caused a head on collision, that seriously injured a man and fatally injured another early Sunday morning in the Central Okanagan.

On Oct. 21 at 7:35 a.m., emergency crews in Lake Country rushed to the scene after they received reports of a serious head on collision, along Highway 97 south of Oceola Road. A witness, who remained at the scene, told police that the grey Chevrolet Impala had crossed the centre line of the highway and collided head on with a northbound black Chrysler 300 from Alberta.

Emergency medical crews, with both the Lake Country Fire Department and BC Ambulance Service, tirelessly performed CPR on the 87-year-old driver of the grey Chevrolet Impala who had slipped in cardiac arrest.

“The elderly Upper Fraser Valley man, who was rushed from the scene in grave condition by BC Ambulance Service, sadly passed away while being transported to an area hospital,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna Regional RCMP and spokesperson for the Lake Country Detachment. “Efforts remain underway to locate and properly notify the deceased’s next of kin.”

The driver and sole occupant of the Chrysler 300, a 52-year-old man from central Alberta, was also transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. He sustained what police believe to be serious, however non-life threatening injuries as a result of the collision.

“Both vehicles are slated for mechanical inspections and will remain part of the still ongoing investigation, now being led by the BC Coroners Service,” said O’Donaghey. “Investigators are mindful, and have yet to confirm whether or not a medical emergency suffered by the 87-year-old behind the steering wheel, may have been a contributing factor in this tragic crash.”

Police would like to hear from more eye-witnesses. Anyone who witnessed this crash and has not yet spoken to police is urged to contact the RCMP Central Okanagan Traffic Services at 250-491-5354 or the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288.

