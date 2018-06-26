FRCC inmate who walked away arrested in Vancouver

Police observed a man riding a bike without a helmet.

  • Jun. 26, 2018 12:39 p.m.
  • News

Michael Lund. (Handout)

An inmate who walked away from a work site in Pitt Meadows on June 13 was arrested Friday in downtown Vancouver.

Ridge Meadows RCMP initially received a call from corrections, reporting that inmate Michael Lund, from Fraser Regional Corrections Centre, had walked away from an off-site work detail.

He had last been seen in the area of South Gate Road and Airport Way.

Residents reported a strong police presence in the South Bonson neighbourhood, with two marked police vehicles blocking off Hoffman Way, and a video on the Protecting Pitt Meadows Facebook page showed four armed officers walking along a sidewalk, one carrying a shield.

Schools in the area were not locked down, but Pitt Meadows elementary and Davie Jones elementary did keep students indoors for lunch as a precautionary measure that day.

On Friday, Lund was arrested in downtown Vancouver.

Around 7:30 p.m., Vancouver Police members observed a man riding a bike without a helmet. He was subsequently identified as the wanted man who walked away from a FRCC off-site work assignment in Pitt Meadows.

“The man was arrested without incident and remains in custody,” said Ridge Meadows RCMP Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk.

FRCC inmate who walked away arrested in Vancouver

