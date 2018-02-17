(Flickr)

Freezing temperatures expected in Lower Mainland

Snowfall warning ends, but surge or icy air to continue

The snowfall warning has ended, but expect the icy weather to continue on B.C.’s south coast.

Environment Canada’s special weather statement remained in effect Saturday from the North Shore out to Langley.

“An area of low pressure is approaching,” the statement read. “After the low exits tonight, a cold front will sweep across bringing snow, and a strong surge of Arctic air from the BC Interior in its wake.”

READ MORE: Groundhogs predict 6 more weeks of winter

Forecasters still predict snow and high winds in some areas on Sunday, with the “coldest air of the season” for the inner south coast expected to continue into next week, when temperatures are expected to dip to minus 10 overnight.

