UPDATE: Fuel truck hits train in Port Coquitlam, causing massive fire

Coquitlam RCMP evacuated an 800 metre radius of the area. (Shane MacKichan photo)

A semi-trailer truck carrying ethanol struck a train at the rail yard in Port Coquitlam on Monday, causing a massive explosion and fire around 6:30 p.m., according to the city.

Flames could be seen from far away, including bordering cities.

As of 10 p.m., the fire was under control.

“We can report the driver and CP Rail crew are all safe,” said the City of Port Coquitlam.

Coquitlam RCMP evacuated an 800 metre radius of the area. Lougheed Highway has been closed in botyh directions from Shaughnessy Street to the Oxford Connector.

“Confirmation from CP Rail there are no toxic materials being carried,” the city said.

“Fire crews remain on scene and are monitoring. Those evacuated outside of 800-metre radius may return home. This is north of the Lougheed Highway and between Shaughnessy Avenue and Oxford Street.”

The city reminds all residents to stay inside and avoid the area.

“I work at the site of explosion and from what, for everyone’s concern about the well being of the people working, I can confirmed everyone is okay,” Corey Berry said via Facebook message.

Emergency crews from neighbouring communities were put on standby. There were added reports that a small building was also on fire, while hydro lines and poles were ablaze, and fuel spilled on the ground, shooting off flames.

A makeshift command centre was set up nearby at the Gold’s Gym and paramedics were directed there to help with patients, if any.

CP Police and a CP Hazmat team were dispatched. There were initial reports a couple locomotives were involved in the collision with the semi.

According to other reports, the train hit the semi at the entrance to the yard.

Emergency crews were also looking into reports of a missing CP Rail employee, trying to verify that claim.

More video from Sean Meade:

According to CP, ethanol ​can be transported safely and reliably from major production areas in the Midwest U.S. to key consumer markets across the Northeast U.S. and Canada.

 

Just Posted

