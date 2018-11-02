Braydon Luscombe during the downhill race of the Kimberley World Para Alpine Skiing World Cup finals. A fundraising run is starting Friday in Penticton for the Paralympian. Roger Witney photo

Fundraising run to begin Friday for B.C. Paralympian

A fundraiser is scheduled to start Nov. 2 in Penticton in support of a Vancouver Island Paralympian.

A fundraiser for Vancouver Island para-alpine skier Braydon Luscombe was scheduled to begin Nov. 2 in Penticton.

During the 10-day, 432-kilometre run from the Okanagan to Luscombe’s home town of Victoria organizers are hoping to raise $6,000 and raise awareness for the sport.

The money will be used to help cover team fees and equipment costs for the skier, costs all athletes are required to cover.

The 26-year-old, from Duncan, has been a member of the Canadian Paralympic Ski Team for seven years and has competed in the last two Paralympic games Sochi, Russia and Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Luscombe became an amputee at age five when he lost his right leg to necrotizing fasciitis (flesh-eating disease).

According to run organizers the young athlete has never expected to be treated any differently or let his amputation slow him down.

Donations can be made on the site by pledging a per kilometre amount or flat donation.

People wishing to help can also go to the Cannery Brewing Company on Ellis Street from Nov. 2 to 12 and purchase or fill a Growler Cask and $2 will go to the fundraiser.

A former prospect athlete who moved up to the national team in 2011 after forerunning at the Vancouver 2010 Paralympic Winter Games, Luscombe has recorded 23 top-10 finishes at IPC World Cup races since his first World Cup season (2012).

At the 2017 World Championships, Luscombe had a top-ten finish in downhill. In the 2016-17 season, he had two sixth-place finishes.

To date $1,056 has been pledged on the website: https://pledgeit.org/run-for-luscombe2018

Previous story
2 from Alberta found dead in vehicle in B.C. Kootenays
Next story
B.C. hunters slapped with hefty fine after illegal kill

Just Posted

Young Peninsula actors up for Joey Awards

Students and alumni of White Rock’s The Drama Class nominated

McCallum says Trudeau ‘supportive’ of Surrey SkyTrain plans, local police force

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Surrey and Vancouver mayor-elects on Nov. 1

Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Don’t forget to turn back your clock, change your batteries

Surrey RCMP search for carjacking suspect

Man allegedly forced woman out of car before driving away in her vehicle

Surrey couple teaches painting to Latin American community

Weekly classes started as a way to give back, couple says

The different meanings behind organic labels

Prices for organic foods are generally higher than those that don’t sport an organic label

Surrey woman reported missing in August found safe, police say

Jackyln Herntier, 36, was reported missing on August 26

Top court rejects group’s attempt to stop B.C. referendum as campaign underway

B.C. Appeal Court Justice Gregory Fitch says there was no merit to the association’s argument that disputed the lower court’s ruling

B.C. hunters slapped with hefty fine after illegal kill

Two Lower Mainland hunters were fined $1,000 last week near Princeton.

Video: These trick-or-treaters aren’t ‘moosing’ around

A pair of hungry moose were caught on camera snacking on some Halloween treats.

Fashion Fridays: 5 Ways to Wear Your Turtleneck

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

‘Lest we forget’: Limited-edition Compass Cards to help Royal Canadian poppy fund

On Nov. 11, veterans will be able to ride for free on all bus services by presenting their military ID or record of service card

Fundraising run to begin Friday for B.C. Paralympian

A fundraiser is scheduled to start Nov. 2 in Penticton in support of a Vancouver Island Paralympian.

Human remains tied to convicted B.C. killer

Discovery came as police probe murder of Kamloops man Troy Gold

Most Read

l -->