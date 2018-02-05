(Photo: SFU)

‘Future of Surrey’ panel at SFU Surrey this Wednesday

Urban design students spent three years investigating what Surrey might look like in 2060

What will Surrey look like in 2060?

Urban design students have spent three years investigating what the city might evolve into by that time, given current plans and trends.

Their findings will be a springboard for discussion at an SFU Surrey event this Wednesday, called ‘A Panel on the Future of Surrey.’

Panelists will be Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner, Director of SFU’s Cities Program Andy Yan and former B.C. premier Mike Harcourt, who also served as Vancouver mayor.

“For three years students in the new Master of Urban Design program, which I led for these same three years, studied Surrey with the purpose of answering this question,” explained professor Patrick Condon, who helped design Surrey’s East Clayton neighbourhood.

It was a partnership between the City of Surrey and UBC, added Condon.

“These are not plans but rather they are descriptions of possible, and eminently practical, possible futures,” Condon told the Now-Leader. “They focus on three elements that may guide change over those decades: the LRT plan, the Frequent Transit Network plan, and the use and protection of Green Zone lands.”

A flyer for the SFU event notes Surrey “will be the most populous city in B.C.” by 2060 and “among the top ten most populous cities in Canada. In addition, as the Metro Vancouver region grows predominantly to the east, Surrey will be at the geographic centre of the urban region as well.”

The poster raises several questions: “What happens when the region’s largest ‘suburb’ is the ‘centre city?’ How does the role of this huge and poly-centric city change? What does a city look like that grows not primarily from internal births but rather from wave after wave of immigration? How does an archetypal suburban city, one organized around the needs of baby boomer era families, adapt itself to the wildly cosmopolitan demographics of today, of tomorrow, of four decades from now? And how does a city organized around the car become a sustainability leader, where living, moving and working are all contributing to making a better world? We are clearly looking at a different city, a different region, and even a different world.”

Ahead of the Wednesday event, Condon was also set to present their research to Surrey City Council at a meeting Monday night.

The SFU event is set to begin Wednesday (Feb. 7) at 6:30 p.m. at SFU Surrey (13450 102nd Ave.) in the Westminster Savings Theatre.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
New device aims to make ‘champion’ donor kidneys: Doctor
Next story
White Rock extreme-weather shelter had 543 visits so far this season

Just Posted

‘Future of Surrey’ panel at SFU Surrey this Wednesday

Urban design students spent three years investigating what Surrey might look like in 2060

VIDEO: Aldergrove zoo rescues cougar cub

Orphaned cougar cub not out of the woods yet, says zoo veterinarian

Public hearing tonight for development at Surrey golf course

Anthem Properties Group seeks to build more than 300 homes at Eaglequest Surrey Coyote Creeek golf course

Surrey man charged with forcible confinement

Police says a woman was held against her will and threatened with a weapon

Surrey Mounties launching pedestrian safety campaign

Last year 40 per cent of Surrey traffic deaths were pedestrians and 185 were injured

New device aims to make ‘champion’ donor kidneys: Doctor

Transplant surgeon says he aims to improve the quality of donor kidneys

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Northwest B.C. lawyer receives civil courage award

Alayne Fleischmann honoured for speaking out against bank scandal

Lululemon CEO exits after failing to meet conduct standards

Laurent Potdevin is also no longer on the Vancouver-based retailer’s board of directors

Police catch suspect ‘a minute’ after he robbed North Van gas station

Mounties happened to be on patrol in the area of the Capilano Road and Marine Drive store

Meningococcal outbreak in Okanagan soon to be over

Health authority says it has immunized more than 14,000 teens in response to outbreak

Immigration nightmare separates woman from family

Kimberley woman stuck in California when residency suddenly denied after 10 years

B.C. government marijuana stores will compete with private sellers

No sales in liquor or food stores, 30-gram maximum for public possession

Identify, assess and take action to lower risk of avalanche injuries

WorkSafeBC reminding workers to pay attention to avalanche risk

Most Read