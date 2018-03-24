File photo

Gas prices likely driving Canadians to US pumps

Customs say cost of fuel, nice weather, spring break are contributing factors of uptick of traffic

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said that they have noticed more traffic heading to the United States, and pointed to rising gas prices as one of the likely causes.

In an email to Peace Arch News Friday, passenger operations chief Renne Archer said the U.S. CBP doesn’t specifically track reasons for Canadians entering the country, but did speculate as to why there has been an uptick in traffic.

“We have noticed an increase in traffic, likely due to Spring Break, nice weather and gas fill ups,” Archer said.

Throughout the week, gas prices in the Lower Mainland soared to a high of 155.7 cents a litre.

Gas Buddy senior analyst Dan McTeague told Black Press the increase of cost was likely due to a weak Canadian dollar, a continued shutdown of the Lower Mainland’s only refinery in Burnaby, and spring maintenance at Washington state refineries.

He added an increased carbon tax going into effect April 1 and the switch to pricier summer gasoline is likely to push the price up to $1.60 a litre.

As of Saturday afternoon, gas prices in South Surrey and White Rock floated around 155 cents a litre and wait times at the Douglas Port of Entry were delayed one hour and 18 minutes.

