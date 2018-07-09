File illustration A rendering of the revised design for White Rock’s uptown ‘gateway’ to be voted on by city council Monday night.

Gateway design before White Rock council

Uptown arch to receive final approval

White Rock council is expected to vote on a final design for an uptown gateway arch at tonight’s (July 9) meeting.

The design for the structure – for which $1 million has been earmarked by the city – was recommended by the city’s Gateway Feature Selection Committee.

The final design was tabled at the June 25 council meeting, with consideration deferred until the next meeting.

Potential designs were released to the public in May for feedback.

The revised version of the most popular option incorporates additional nautical elements to provide a more local flavour to the structure.

Victorian-style lamps have been replaced by lighthouses and metalwork in the archway is designed to evoke wave patterns.

In addition, grey stone for the arch pillars is considered to be more representative of White Rock than the brown stone originally proposed.

The wording ‘Uptown’ replaces ‘Johnston Road’ and instead of the words “arts and culture,” ‘public art inserts’ are intended to be included on three sides of each supporting pillar.

