Girl, 15, killed in Burnaby crash

RCMP say female pedestrian was struck on Cariboo Road

A 15-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Burnaby early Wednesday morning.

In news release, Burnaby RCMP said that the girl was hit by a vehicle travelling northbound on in the 7200-block of Cariboo Road at about 7:10 a.m.

Police and paramedics found the teenager dead at the scene.

RCMP said that the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the police, although investigators say it is too early to say what caused the crash.

Officers believe the girl was an international student and not attending school in Burnaby.

The 7200-block of Cariboo Road remains closed for investigation.

Anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to call the RCMP at 604-646-9999 and ask to speak to Burnaby Traffic Services.

