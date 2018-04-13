Bodhi Davey, 10, and his go-kart in happier times. The go-kart was stolen from the boy’s home on Thursday night.

Go-kart stolen from boy, grandfather in Abbotsford

Thieves target birthday restoration project of 10-year-old and grandpa

A go-kart restoration project for a grandfather and his 10-year-old grandson has been halted after the machine was stolen from the boy’s Abbotsford home on Thursday night.

Abbotsford police are now looking for the whereabouts of the stolen go-kart, which was a birthday project to help celebrate the youngster’s tenth birthday.

Gary Davey, the boy’s father, said he suspects someone saw the pair working on the go-kart outside their home on George Ferguson Way and then targeted the item for theft.

“For each of our kids tenth birthday Grandma and Grandpa Walt like to do something special with the kids,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “They knew Bodhi [10-year-old son] really wanted a go-kart and so they found a “fixer upper” and preceded to spend time with Bodhi getting it ride ready. My father-in-law even purchased a hydraulic press and taught Bodhi how to measure an axel and straighten it out using a micrometer. Very cool experience for my son and it’s every father’s dream to see his son get such quality time with his Grandpa.”

Davey said his father-in-law and son forgot to lock up the go-kart last night.

The Abbotsford Police Department sent out a tweet about the theft on Friday morning, and encouraged anyone with information to contact local investigators or CrimeStoppers.

Davey said he and his family will be canvassing the neighbourhood with posters to help aid the police in their search.

Most Read

