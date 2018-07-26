Aaliyah Rosa. Courtesy RCMP

Fundraiser started for dad of 7-year-old girl killed in B.C.

Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in a Langley rental suite on July 22

Following the tragic death of seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa in Langley, the young girl’s former preschool teachers have launched a GoFundMe for the grieving father.

Trish Wright, and fellow teachers Miss Sarah, Miss Lily, Miss Shelan and Miss Fabia, are hoping to raise $30,000 through the “Daughters tragic death, please help” GoFundMe page to help Aaliyah’s father, who “is going to need help for the rest of his life to get over the loss of his baby girl, the reason he lived and breathed.”

Aaliyah was found deceased in a rental suite in Willoughby on Sunday, July 22. Police have released very few details, but said a 36-year-old woman who is connected to the incident is under medical care.

READ MORE: IHIT investigating death of 7-year-old girl in Langley

Wright described Aaliyah as “the sweetest most unselfish little girl you could meet.”

“Her smile could light all of Walnut Grove,” Wright said in an email to the Times.

“If we don’t come together, who will? Aaliyah is never coming back we have to step up and do the right thing.”

Wright returned a call to the Times on Thursday morning, but was too overwhelmed with grief to speak about Aaliyah.

According to the GoFundMe page, Aaliyah was an only child and “the true definition of ‘Daddies little girl.”

“Aaliyah was an extraordinary 7-year-old soul, full of love, joy and light to everyone around her,” the post reads.

“You couldn’t help but be attracted to her energy. She was the highlight of all our days. Now that girl we all loved so much has been taken from us, and it is devastating!! Never to see this child’s big brown eyes and out-of-control curly hair again is unimaginable.”

For more details about the GoFundMe campaign, click here.


miranda@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Walmart investing $175 million in Surrey frozen grocery facility

Just Posted

Streetrich Hip Hop Society leaving Surrey’s City Parkway Studio

Decision due to ‘lack of funding, an actual operational budget, and the lack of support,’ according to Facebook post

Civic-focused ‘Surrey City Lab’ partnership approved by council

The lab — starting as a $414,000, three-year pilot project — will engage students in Surrey issues and offer civic-related courses

Seth Rogen to ‘guest voice’ announcements on SkyTrain

Vancouver-born actor says he still takes public transit when visiting the city

Walmart investing $175 million in Surrey frozen grocery facility

It’s expected to create up to 200 long-term jobs

Delta could replace Massey Tunnel using federal and third-party funding

Determination came from a series of meetings with federal government in early June

Perry Bellegarde re-elected as chief of Assembly of First Nations

Bellegarde won 328 of the 522 votes in a second ballot

Alberta firefighters brought in to assist B.C. fire fight

The BC Wildfire Service has enlisted the help of more than a dozen Alberta firefighters.

Celebration of Light fireworks start this weekend in Vancouver

South Africa, Sweden and South Korea to compete on this year’s theme of love

VIDEO: Cyclist, 16, critically injured in Richmond crash

It happened in the area of Blundell and St. Albans roads on Wednesday afternoon

TransLink distance-based fare system moves ahead

Metro Vancouver mayors ask staff to write up technical plan on SkyTrain and SeaBus

B.C., U.S. negotiators want big changes to Columbia River Treaty

Flood control deal expires in 2024, value of electricity falling

BC Ferries opens bidding process for five new vessels

Construction of new passenger ships open to local, provincial and national shipyards

Fundraiser started for dad of 7-year-old girl killed in B.C.

Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in a Langley rental suite on July 22

Homophobic flyers left at 3 B.C. businesses

PFLAG representative John Federici warning owners to keep an eye out for unwanted material

Most Read

l -->