Ironworkers Memorial Bridge (Wikimedia Commons)

Gondola axed between Burrard Inlet and North Shore

Instead, three new tow trucks will monitor traffic on the Lions Gate, Ironworkers Memorial bridges

The B.C. government has turned down an idea to build a gondola connecting Burrard Inlet and the North Shore and ease gridlock.

Instead, more tow trucks will be on standby, as of Nov. 1, at the Ironworkers Memorial and Lions Gate bridges, according to a Facebook post from North Vancouver-Lonsdale MLA Bowinn Ma. This will include a heavy wrecker tow for larger trucks.

The push for expedited incident clearing has long been called for by North Vancouver locals, including city councillors and TransLink staff. Clearing vehicles with flat tires, mechanical issues and minor fender benders was one of a dozen key actions in the Integrated North Shore Transportation Planning Project report, released in August.

The idea of constructing a gondola across the inlet was first introduced in 2017 by transportation analyst Richard Littlemore. However, the group behind the transportation report crunched the numbers and determined it just wouldn’t be feasible.

“The analysis also showed that a gondola would not create considerable travel time savings compared with using buses on the existing roads, and it would require an additional transfer for most customers.” the report says.

The same was to be said about adding another lane to nearby bridges.

The North Shore has added more than twice as many jobs than working-age residents since 2011, the report says, resulting in more workers from elsewhere in the region commuting to work in the city.

Delays are most pronounced at bridgeheads in the afternoon rush hours, the report said, taking commuters three to four times longer to cross compared to the rest of the day.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. quadruples fine against unsafe party buses, limos

Just Posted

Tributes aside, retiring BC Lions’ coach focused on ‘winning the next game’

South Surrey resident Wally Buono will end his CFL coaching career with at least one playoff game

UPDATE: Surrey top cop no longer mum on McCallum’s vow to nix RCMP contract

McCallum said he will initiate the process on his first council meeting, which will be Nov. 19

Young woman charged in Surrey crash that killed Travis Selje, 17

Rituraj Kaur Grewal to appear in court on Nov. 13 in crash that killed young star soccer player

Surrey man guards the Queen – just like his grandpa did

At Windsor Castle, Matthew Kvist performed public duties in his first trip to the U.K.

Safety upgrades to start on White Rock railway crossings

Work includes signals and gates.

VIDEO: 10 most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

All outfits based on the most popular Google searches

Fashion Fridays: Hacks for organizing your closet

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. quadruples fine against unsafe party buses, limos

Those who do not display valid decals confirming they have passed a safety inspection will now face a $318 fine

Review into prosecution of 2006 B.C. murder case results in 12 recommendations

Review was conducted into prosecution of Larry Darling in killing of ex-girlfriend Kristy Morrey

Gondola axed between Burrard Inlet and North Shore

Instead, three new tow trucks will monitor traffic on the Lions Gate, Ironworkers Memorial bridges

New cell service coming to Highway of Tears

Witset First Nation was the only nation in B.C. still without cell service on the northern highway

Gang Busters: How Abbotsford Police are tackling the issues

Four-member gang crime unit formed in response to Lower Mainland conflict

Province says 83 groups have received boost from ‘inclusive child care’ fund

The B.C. government says 1,000 children will benefit from the funding, as part of a three-year, $30-million investment

Former premier W.A.C. Bennett may be haunting his old house

Brookside Manor, located in Kelowna, has a few weird stories associated with it

Most Read

l -->