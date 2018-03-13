Grandma and two grandsons recovering after pedestrian-related collision

Police were on the scene Monday morning after three pedestrians were struck by a car in west Abbotsford. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

All three people injured yesterday in the pedestrian-related crash in west Abbotsford are recovering, as police continue to investigate the incident.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said the grandmother is in serious but stable condition in hospital, while her five-year-old grandson is recovering from lacerations and a broken femur.

Bird said the boy remains in hospital for observation.

A two-year-old boy was also taken to hospital but has since been released.

“Our thoughts remain with the family and we will continue to support them as a community,” Bird said.

The three were struck by a Toyota Yaris as they were crossing Ridgeview Drive, just east of Townline Road, at about 8:15 a.m.

There is no crosswalk in the area, and they were not crossing at an intersection, Bird said.

However, the exact cause of the collision is still under investigation, and Bird said it could be months before it is determined whether any charges should be laid against the female driver.

Bird said any witnesses who have still not spoken with police or those who might have dashcam footage are asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text abbypd (22973) or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.