Police were on the scene Monday morning after three pedestrians were struck by a car in west Abbotsford. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Grandma and two grandsons recovering after pedestrian-related collision

Police continue to investigate incident that occurred Monday in Abbotsford

All three people injured yesterday in the pedestrian-related crash in west Abbotsford are recovering, as police continue to investigate the incident.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said the grandmother is in serious but stable condition in hospital, while her five-year-old grandson is recovering from lacerations and a broken femur.

Bird said the boy remains in hospital for observation.

A two-year-old boy was also taken to hospital but has since been released.

“Our thoughts remain with the family and we will continue to support them as a community,” Bird said.

The three were struck by a Toyota Yaris as they were crossing Ridgeview Drive, just east of Townline Road, at about 8:15 a.m.

There is no crosswalk in the area, and they were not crossing at an intersection, Bird said.

However, the exact cause of the collision is still under investigation, and Bird said it could be months before it is determined whether any charges should be laid against the female driver.

Bird said any witnesses who have still not spoken with police or those who might have dashcam footage are asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text abbypd (22973) or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Previous story
Former B.C. teacher disciplined for asking pregnant student if she was ‘horny’
Next story
Surveillance footage helps police nab Surrey break-in suspect

Just Posted

Kalsi sentenced to 11 years, after his wife ‘was left to die on the bedroom floor’

Previous defence lawyer and Crown had agreed that an 11-year term would be appropriate

One dog euthanized after fatally injuring another in White Rock attack

Police confirm incident occurred Monday

Free ‘Family Sunday’ event focuses on Surrey Art Gallery’s ‘Many Visions, Many Versions’

March 18 gathering features artmaking, storytelling and performances

Cloverdale business finalists announced for ‘Clovies Awards’

Cloverdale businesses, businesspeople nominated for outstanding work, dedication to community

SURREY EVENTS CALENDAR for March 14 and beyond

Plays, concerts, business events and much more in our weekly guide for Surrey and area

‘We should be building a world that welcomes everybody’

#PressForProgress event held Friday in South Surrey

Lower Mainland man gets 18 years for burning wife in house fire

Judge noted wife died ‘agonizing, gruesome death’

B.C. expands coverage for chronic hepatitis C

People can now get treatment and a new drug under PharmaCare

Woman dies after running back in to Kelowna house fire

A fire on Springfield Road has left one woman dead. Two children and a man escaped the blaze.

Most vegans, vegetarians in Canada are under 35: poll

Survey says 16 per cent of all vegetarians in Canada live in British Columbia

Costumed fans went wild for HSBC Canada Sevens in Vancouver

More than 77,000 fans showed up at the major event dressed in all sorts of wacky clothes

No ‘blank cheque’ for hosting World Cup soccer, Horgan says

Friday deadline for joint Mexico-Canada-US bid to host in 2026

Kent Institution prison guard assaulted by inmate

Union says revised segregation policies put COs in dangerous situations

Grandma and two grandsons recovering after pedestrian-related collision

Police continue to investigate incident that occurred Monday in Abbotsford

Most Read

l -->