Condos have increased in price by more than 25 per cent in Surrey. (zolo.ca)

Greater Vancouver condo prices jump 18% in second quarter: report

Royal Lepage forecast says price hikes slow under new taxes, mortgage stress test

Condos continue to push up house values across Greater Vancouver, according to a report released Tuesday by Royal LePage, with the benchmark price shooting up 18.4 per cent to $692,452.

“Purchasers look to condominiums for relative affordability, yet with competition continuing to intensify, property values within the segment now outstrip most detached markets across the country,” said Adil Dinani, real estate advisor, Royal LePage West Real Estate Services.

“To put it into perspective, the budget now needed to purchase a condo could have netted someone a two-storey home here in Greater Vancouver four years ago.”

Within Greater Vancouver, Surrey saw the greatest condo price increase at 25.6 per cent, with Coquitlam, Richmond and North Vancouver not far behind.

READ MORE: South of the Fraser condo flipping increased as market heated up

READ MORE: Richmond woman ‘sick’ of empty homes

In comparison, the benchmark price of a detached home rose by seven per cent to $1,269,816, thanks to relatively slow growth.

Although B.C.’s urban centres have seen skyrocketing house prices, the real estate agency thinks that’s set to slow down in the coming months.

By the end of the third quarter, the benchmark price of a home is expected to increase by 1.5 per cent to $1,289,120.

The real estate group attributes the ebb in growth to the new mortgage stress test, as well as the speculation and school taxes placed on more expensive real estate in the province.

However, while the new measures have cooled down the real estate market as a whole, they’ve spurred competition for starter-level condos.

“Buyers in this segment are having to take a very pragmatic approach to their home search,” said Dinani.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
TransLink CEO’s pay tops $400K
Next story
Hot summer ahead for B.C.’s federal Liberal MPs

Just Posted

‘Three levels of government need to act’ – Hogg, Redies

South Surrey rail tragedy emphasizes safety and relocation concerns

SURREY EVENTS CALENDAR for July 11 and beyond

Festivals, concerts, outdoor movies and more in our weekly events guide for Surrey

YouTube pioneers prep to wow Surrey crowd with their creativity

Prior to Fusion Festival, Canadian band releases new cover of Maroon 5’s ‘Girls Like You’

Greyhound’s exit a ‘shocking dereliction of duty’: Surrey civic slate

Proudly Surrey calls for governments to create interurban transit service

UPDATE: Search for senior that fell from cruise ship near Victoria

JRCC and the US Coast Guard are patrolling the waters near the mouth of the Strait of Juan de Fuca

VIDEO: Dragons win ‘for Raph’ in basketball championship on Surrey court where teen played

In Sunday’s final, local minor pro team beat Oklahoma City squad at Panorama Ridge Secondary gym

B.C. goes in search of the ‘emerging economy’

BCIT president Kathy Kinloch heads new task force

UPDATED: Two men facing charges after RCMP bust suspected fentanyl lab

Police say that drugs were likely destined for cities around the Lower Mainland

Hot summer ahead for B.C.’s federal Liberal MPs

Gordie Hogg chairs B.C. caucus, housing and pipeline on public’s mind

Trucker charged in Humboldt Broncos crash released on $1,000 bail

Jaskirat Sidhu is charged with 29 counts in crash that killed 16

5 to start your day

A bear breaks into picnic lunches on Metro Vancouver beach, Greyhound pulls out of Canada and more

TransLink CEO’s pay tops $400K

Kevid Desmond’s take home pay jumped up by nearly 25 per cent

Greater Vancouver condo prices jump 18% in second quarter: report

Royal Lepage forecast says price hikes slow under new taxes, mortgage stress test

Justin Bieber confirms engagement to American model Hailey Baldwin

Bieber confirmed the engagement in an Instagram post Monday, July 9, 2018, that included a photo of Baldwin kissing him.

Most Read

l -->