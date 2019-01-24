(Martin Lopatka/Flickr)

Half of Canadians think Quebec takes more than it gives: poll

New research from the Angus Reid Institute says one-in-five Quebecers thinks so too

The French-English divide is still feeding a “friendly and frosty factor” between the provinces, a new study released Thursday says.

The study, by the Angus Reid Institute, found half of Canadians (53 per cent), including one-in-five Quebecers themselves (21 per cent), said Quebec takes more from Canada than it offers in return.

Meanwhile, one-in-three Canadians (32 per cent) said Alberta gives more than it receives as a part of confederation.

“This refrain has been echoed loudly in the most recent oil slump, with many in Alberta requesting the government do more to help those suffering as one of Canada’s key economic engine sputters,” Angus Reid reported.

However, the West was not found to be a unified front when it comes to inter-provincial grievances and ambivalence.

RELATED: Study finds Canada and B.C. split on TransMountain pipeline

Alberta and Saskatchewan residents reported feeling a kinship with each other and Manitoba, but B.C. “appears relatively isolated in the federation of Canadian provinces.”

Four-in-ten (43 per cent) of British Columbians said their province “doesn’t have any especially close relationships” with other provinces.

“The outlier in among the four westernmost provinces is British Columbia,” the study reported. “The relationship is not nearly as strong, regardless of whether one is looking from the perspective of B.C. residents, or gauging opinions of that province drawn from the Prairies.”

In central Canada, four-in-ten Quebecers (44 per cent) said they have affection for Ontario, but just one-in-ten Ontario residents (12 per cent) said they feel the same way about Quebec.

The study is the second in a four-part series exploring and measuring the nature and dynamics of Western Canadian identity.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Transgender patients less likely to be screened for cancer: study
Next story
B.C. residents extradited to India to face charges in ‘honour killing’

Just Posted

Surrey Khalsa School honours 11-year-old speed skater

Grade 6 student Prabhnoor Grewal competed in the B.C. Long Track Championship Jan. 19 and 20

From Pogs to Magic, White Rock hobby store marks 25 years

Grey Haven Hobbies and Games has been a fixture in the city since 1994

Tardi team suffers first loss at junior nationals

Langley-based curlers are still in the running to defend champ status this week in Saskatchewan.

Man suspected of groping women at three different stores in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say suspect is alleged to have groped female employees after asking for their help

North Delta boys and girls soccer clubs considering merger

Move to help boost player retention, bring in higher-quality coaching and share skill development costs

VIDEO: Carcass pits making bear problem worse in southeastern B.C.

“Getting those carcasses off the landscape should improve human and bear safety.” - Clayton Lamb

Kelly Ellard’s day parole extended 6 months

Ellard and several other teens swarmed and beat 14-year-old Reena Virk who later died in 1997

Premier John Horgan says B.C. auditor should tackle legislature scandal

B.C. Liberal leader calls for cooperation, foreign travel ban

Man fit to stand trial in girl’s death at B.C. high school: judge

Letisha Reimer was killed during a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary

Metro Vancouver’s small towns raise concerns over funding rail to ‘wealthy’ UBC

But Vancouver, Surrey mayors say it’s key to get the line built and grab senior funding

B.C. brewery evacuated due to suspected ammonia leak

Creston Fire Rescue personnel and equipment are on site.

WATCH: Cutting-edge B.C. lab opens to detect fake honey

The lab uses nuclear magnetic resonance to pinpoint the floral and geographic sources of honey samples

This year’s flu vaccine is way more effective than last year

BC Centre for Disease Control says analysis shows shot has 91 per cent efficacy against H1N1 in kids

B.C. loggers brace for changes in century-old log export policy

Contractor regulations shifting to stabilize struggling industry

Most Read

l -->