The Hanceville wildfire ravaged northern B.C. last summer. (BC Wildfire Service)

Harsher fines, new off-road vehicle rules in effect to combat B.C. wildfires

Anyone who starts a wildfire could be ordered to pay up to $1,000,000

With memories of last year’s devastating wildfires lingering, the provincial government has increased fines for those who cause the blazes.

A new administrative penalty of $100,000 is now in place for people or companies that caused fires because of improper power line care, including downed power lines, and because of vegetation near a power line not being maintained.

Off-road vehicle users will also have some preparing to do as summer approaches.

All off-road vehicles must now have a spark arrestor installed when operating on Crown land.

A spark arrestor is a small screen in the exhaust system that helps stop sparks from leaving the tailpipe.

Many newer off-road vehicles already have spark arrestors, but those who own older models will need to install them. If you don’t, you could face a ticket fine of $460 or a penalty of up to $10,000.

And it gets worse if the vehicles cause a fire: the operator can get a ticket fine of $575, a penalty of up to $10,000, have to pay $1,000,000 in court costs, or spend up to three years in jail, as well as have to pay the firefighting costs.

The province is also boosting some of its other fines.

Failing to comply with restricted area requirements, with an order restricting an activity or use, and with an order to leave a specified area will now cost you $1,150, up from $767.

The penalty for ignoring a stop-work order has also increased to $10,000.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police ask for help tracking down wanted Surrey siblings
Next story
Police say Surrey Tax Centre evacuated after ‘suspicious occurrence’

Just Posted

Police say Surrey Tax Centre evacuated after ‘suspicious occurrence’

RCMP say 134th Street closed between 96th and 98th Avenue as they investigate “suspicious occurrence in the area”

Police ask for help tracking down wanted Surrey siblings

Brothers Pavandeep and Jasondeep Uppal both have outstanding arrest warrants, RCMP say

‘Wickfest’ hockey festival for women coming to Surrey next winter

10th edition of Hayley Wickenheiser-backed tourney/event here in early 2019

Surrey school’s ‘winter fat/spring rolls’ sign the wrong place for such a message, woman says

Words on sign outside Princess Margaret Secondary are changed every 10 days with BASES students’ help

Lower Mainland could see spring flurries

Snow expected at higher elevations

Volken addiction treatment centre in Surrey turns ‘takers into givers’

Philanthropist opens up about motivations for opening a Surrey recovery academy amid opioid crisis

Harsher fines, new off-road vehicle rules in effect to combat B.C. wildfires

Anyone who starts a wildfire could be ordered to pay up to $1,000,000

Muddy water found in taps at B.C. hospital prompts investigation

Northern Health to hire consultant to examine three facilities for potential contamination

Lower Mainland based rabbit rescue pleads for foster homes

The Langley-centred Small Animal Rescue Society needs foster families to take new bunnies.

RCMP officer charged after pedestrian struck at crosswalk

A man suffered a broken leg and head lacerations after being struck by the police vehicle in 2017

Stealth continue to struggle

Vancouver NLL team has just one win in 13 games this season

Shred confidential documents, donate to food bank at Cloverdale fraud prevention event

Cloverdale’s Envision Financial branch hosting ‘Shred it and Forget it’ event on Saturday

B.C. gives tax breaks to jumpstart LNG in northwest

LNG income tax scrapped, break on sales tax for producers

BCHL Today: Wenatchee goes Wild against Vernon Vipers

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read

l -->