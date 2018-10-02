Hayne asks city to look into wider handicap parking spots in Surrey

At the final meeting before Surrey’s civic election on Oct. 20, two incumbent councillors raised concern about accessibility issues in the city.

First, Integrity Now mayoral candidate Bruce Hayne asked staff to “take a look at the availability of wider handicapped parking spots.”

“I had an opportunity to meet with a delegation a couple of weeks ago and the concern is that the handicap spots that we have in the city, both in public facilities and in private commercial facilities, many of them aren’t wide enough to accommodate side lifts on vans.”

Hayne asked staff to if some handicap spots at civic facilities could be widened and “designated specifically for loading vans and particularly temporary ones at special events.”

Hayne noted the City of Richmond recently introduced bylaw and told city staff “it might be a good place to start.”

He asked staff to report back to the next council and the “feasibility” of that idea.

Right after, Surrey First Councillor Vera LeFranc told staff she has noticed that at Holland Park, there is no access for the physically disabled “down to the dance floor, so to speak” by the waterfall fountain.

“It does prevent full participation in Holland Park events for those folks.”

LeFranc asked staff to see is a ramp could be installed, and to report back to the next council.



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter