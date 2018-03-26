White Rock BIA executive director Jennifer Brandon has resigned, effective April 20. (File photo)

Head of White Rock BIA resigns, citing ‘opportunity I could not turn down’

Jennifer Brandon to leave business organization April 20

White Rock Business Improvement Association’s executive director has resigned.

According to a news release issued Monday afternoon, Jennifer Brandon made the announcement today; her resignation is effective April 20.

“I have so loved my time working within the White Rock business community. I was not seeking a position; I was offered an opportunity that, for the advancement of my career, I simply could not turn down,” Brandon states in the release.

Brandon has been in the role for less than a year. She was announced as the new executive director last May 25. That announcement followed a quest to fill the role that began in August 2016, when former executive director Douglas Smith resigned after two years in the position.

Smith had taken over for Lyn Hellyar, who served for about a year.

Prior to Brandon’s hire, the executive director role was filled for two months by Alana Souter, then after Souter quit, by Russ Davies, who was executive director when the BIA formed in 2005.

Ernie Klassen, president of the BIA’s board of directors, said Brandon “has helped the BIA to reconnect with our members, and we’re now in a position to continue moving forward.”

“We’re very confident in our vision for the organization and know we are poised to move ahead without interruption to the services we provide our members,” Klassen said in the release.

More to come…

Most Read

