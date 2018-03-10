Head-on collision on Vancouver highway sends seven people to hospital

Police say a Ford Focus and Mercedes SUV collided over the centre line of the four-lane highway

Police say two people are in hospital with life-threatening injuries after an early early morning head-on collision in Vancouver’s east end left seven people injured.

The incident occurred before 6 a.m. Friday on Grandview Highway near Penticton Street. The incident leftf a portion of the highway closed for much of Friday as police investigated.

Police say a Ford Focus and Mercedes SUV collided over the centre line of the four-lane highway.

Police say the 20-year-old male driver of the car and a 19-year-old female passenger – both from Burnaby – were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say a third occupant of the vehicle suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries.

The four passengers of the Mercedes, whose ages range from 48 to 70, suffered relatively minor injuries but were also taken to hospital.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
14-year-old boy dead in suspected drowning in hot tub near Golden
Next story
TODAY: Semiahmoo powwow returns to Earl Marriott

Just Posted

One man dead after shooting in Surrey Friday night

Surrey RCMP say homicide was ‘targeted’ and isolated’

TODAY: Semiahmoo powwow returns to Earl Marriott

Weekend event kicks-off Friday evening

Surrey looks to keep illegal pot dispensaries at bay with bylaw wording change

On Monday, city council will consider ‘immediate’ changes to keep ‘maximum level of control’ in managing cannabis legalization

Three arrests as RCMP execute search warrant on Surrey-White Rock border

Officers on scene Thursday evening in 1400-block of 160 Street

VIDEO: Inside look at Surrey’s new $68M biofuel facility that turns food to fuel

Port Kells project a ‘milestone’ in municipal waste management, says City of Surrey

SLIDESHOW: PAN’s week in pictures

Highlights from this week’s Peace Arch News

BCHL Today: Victoria Grizzlies working on epic comeback

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Mac Marcoux, guide Jack Leitch race to Canada’s first gold of Paralympics

Canada’s team in Pyeongchang is looking to improve on the 16 medals it won four years ago in Sochi

Overdue B.C. climber missing in Alaska after ‘significant’ snow storm

Marc-Andre Leclerc of Squamish, and George ‘Ryan’ Johnson of Juneau, Alaska, did not return from trip

Head-on collision on Vancouver highway sends seven people to hospital

Police say a Ford Focus and Mercedes SUV collided over the centre line of the four-lane highway

14-year-old boy dead in suspected drowning in hot tub near Golden

The boy, from Toronto, was taken to hospital but later died

Daylight saving: 5 things you need to know about smoke and CO alarms

Officials are reminding us to replace the batteries in our smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms

B.C. actor Michael Coleman denies allegations of sexual harassment

Coleman co-founded a Vancouver acting school, is known for role as Happy in Once Upon a Time

Team Canada vows to ‘give it all we’ve got’ in world curling finals

Langley-based curlers are back at the world junior championships for a second year, vying for gold.

Most Read

l -->