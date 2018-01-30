Health scare prompts B.C. member of Parliament to review key goals

A B.C. Conservative member of Parliament says the memory of his stricken wife’s face as a medical crisis nearly killed him is his motivation for a heartfelt message to his colleagues, constituents and all Canadians.

Todd Doherty, the MP for Cariboo-Prince George, says in a Facebook post he needed emergency surgery to remove his gallbladder after becoming ill in Prince George on Jan 20.

He says he stopped breathing during the surgery and over the next two days his lungs filled with fluid and his major organs began shutting down.

Through all that, despite the drugs and the chaos, he says he remembers his son pleading to be allowed to donate a kidney or lung to help his dad pull through.

Doherty is on the mend now but says he has learned the lesson that plans, no matter how carefully crafted, will fail if the planner isn’t around to carry them out.

He is out of hospital, recovering at home, and urges people to take time to care for themselves and do the work necessary to stay healthy.

“Regardless of the titles or status we seek or achieve, our schedules or whatever demands placed on us, remember this: There is only one group who will mourn you longer than a week, that’s your family,” Doherty says in the social media post.

He says he still wants to achieve his goal of backing legislation to help sufferers of post-traumatic stress disorder. He also pledges to never stop trying to inspire others, and be the best father, husband, brother, friend and community leader possible.

Doherty says even his loftiest goals are now filtered through a different perspective.

“I don’t have the plan as to how I’m going to do it yet, but I know I have too much on my “to do list,” so healthy changes are coming. And I’m challenging my friends, family and colleagues to do whatever you need to do to make this a priority in your lives, also.”

Doherty says he’s giving thanks, and will never put his family through this again.

He says you can’t help others if you’re not well yourself.

“So to my colleagues in Ottawa — who’s up for some early morning walks and workouts?”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.