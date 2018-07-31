Heat warning lifted for Lower Mainland

Lower Mainland residents can soon take a deep breath of the cool, fresh air forecast in the coming days.
Environment Canada lifted its heat warning Tuesday afternoon, after more than a week of mid-20 to low 30 C days.
An air quality advisory remains in effect because of high concentrations of ground-level ozone and fine particulate matter.
The agency is warning people to avoid strenuous outdoor activities, particularly people with heart or respiratory issues.
Smoke from a bog fire in Richmond, as well as fires in B.C.’s interior, are contributing to the ongoing haziness.