Golden Ears Park is one of the areas expected to cool down in the coming days. (Contributed)

Heat warning lifted for Lower Mainland

Scorching temperatures expected to abate in the coming days

Lower Mainland residents can soon take a deep breath of the cool, fresh air forecast in the coming days.

Environment Canada lifted its heat warning Tuesday afternoon, after more than a week of mid-20 to low 30 C days.

An air quality advisory remains in effect because of high concentrations of ground-level ozone and fine particulate matter.

The agency is warning people to avoid strenuous outdoor activities, particularly people with heart or respiratory issues.

Smoke from a bog fire in Richmond, as well as fires in B.C.’s interior, are contributing to the ongoing haziness.

