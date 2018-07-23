Kids cool down from the heat at the water park at Roger Creek Park on Wednesday, July 2. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Another heat wave to hit B.C.’s south coast

Temperatures expected to hit the mid-30s in some areas this week

Another heat wave is about to descend on B.C.’s south coast.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the Lower Mainland and much of Vancouver Island on Monday morning, warning of an “extended stretch of very warm weather” for the coming week.

Temperatures are forecast to hit the mid- to high twenties by the water, while the interior regions could see them the mid-thirties.

The mercury is expected to hit five to 10 degrees above the late July average, but the agency doesn’t believe records will be broken.

It is asking people to stay prepared for the hot weather by:

  • staying hydrated
  • spending time in air-conditioned spaces each day
  • avoiding sunburn by staying in the shade and using sunscreen
  • never leaving children or pets alone in a parked car

