Heavy downpours drench Lower Mainland as rainfall warning issued

Heavy rain is expected to cover Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Thursday before easing off Friday morning.
In a rainfall warning issued early Thursday, Environment Canada forecasted 50-80 mm of rain for northeast Vancouver, northwest Vancouver, Howe Sound and west Fraser Valley
The agency said the rain was being brought in by a subtropical plume of moisture and could lead to localized flooding in low-lying areas and landslides on steep slopes.
Drivers are being asked to watch for flash flooding and water pooling on roads.