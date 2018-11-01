Heavy downpours drench Lower Mainland as rainfall warning issued

Up to 80 mm of rain is expected

Heavy rain is expected to cover Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Thursday before easing off Friday morning.

In a rainfall warning issued early Thursday, Environment Canada forecasted 50-80 mm of rain for northeast Vancouver, northwest Vancouver, Howe Sound and west Fraser Valley

The agency said the rain was being brought in by a subtropical plume of moisture and could lead to localized flooding in low-lying areas and landslides on steep slopes.

Drivers are being asked to watch for flash flooding and water pooling on roads.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.