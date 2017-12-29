Traffic heading north towards the George Massey tunnel around 4 p.m. on Dec. 29. (BC Highway Camera photo)

Update: Counterflow pulled from Massey tunnel

This is the second day where a southbound counterflow lane caused north bound delays

The counterflow lane has been removed from the George Massey tunnel, according to AM730, after causing traffic delays for communters heading north.

This is the second day in a row northbound travellers faced heavy delays because of the southbound counterflow.

Yesterday (Dec. 28) saw substantial delays for commuters heading from the Delta Works Yard, while it was smooth sailing for those in the three lanes heading south. The counterflow lane was removed by 5 p.m. yesterday.

Today (Dec. 29) had similar traffic problems as the B.C. highway camera shows significant back up in the two northbound lanes. The counterflow lane was removed around the same time.

Commuters heading north may have limited options for delay-free travel, however, as a vehicle incident heading north on the Alex Fraser Bridge blocked the left lane for a short time. The lane is now clear.


