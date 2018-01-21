Those staying at Mount Washington Alpine Resort on Vancouver Island woke up Sunday morning to over a foot of new snow that had buried their vehicles. (YouTube/Mount Washington Alpine Resort)

Heavy snowfall closes Mount Washington on Vancouver Island

Road to ski resort deemed unsafe, vehicles buried under more than three feet of snow

On Vancouver Island’s most popular ski hill, so much snow fell overnight that cars were buried and the mountain was closed. Anyone hoping to make fresh tracks down the hill would have to wait until Monday.

By Sunday morning 110 cm of new snow had fallen on Mount Washington Alpine Resort in a 24-hour span. It was so much that guests staying overnight on the hill woke up to large, white mounds where their vehicles were parked and crews tried in vain to clear roads and pathways for machinery to move around.

The mountain updated skiers and snowboarders on Sunday to say that crews had been working hard, and even provided a video update on their plans for Monday. Winter warriors from all over the Island and the rest of British Columbia are expected to head to Mount Washington to experience these conditions, despite the operational and snow safety challenges expected.

According to the resort’s website, the ski hill currently boasts a 278cm base with more snow expected to continue falling throughout the week. The mountain is expected to reopen to the public on Jan. 22.

For up-to-the-minute updates, or more information, visit their website at https://www.mountwashington.ca/

Previous story
VIDEO: Dramatic video shows return of rescued B.C. snowboarders

Just Posted

Windstorm whallops Surrey

Environment Canada lifts wind warning but not before storms hits region hard

UPDATE: Elderly woman found wandering in Surrey reunited with family

Public asked to help identify South Asian woman who is not able to communicate with police

UPDATE: Wind warning has ended for Metro Vancouver

More than 34,000 BC Hydro customers in the dark on Sunday morning in the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast

PHOTOS: Semiahmoo wins Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic for second straight year

Totems’ senior boys battle back to top Tamanawis in tourney final at Enver Creek Saturday

Civic cannabis plan gets the attention of White Rock business groups

Chamber to poll members, BIA would “absolutely support” businesses looking to open dispensaries

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Philadelphia Eagles headed to Super Bowl

After routing the Minnesota Vikings 38-7, they will face Tom Brady and the New England Patriots

Heavy snowfall closes Mount Washington on Vancouver Island

Road to ski resort deemed unsafe, vehicles buried under more than three feet of snow

VIDEO: Dramatic video shows return of rescued B.C. snowboarders

Two snowboarders were rescued near Rossland, B.C. on Sunday after being lost overnight.

Tom Brady leads Patriots back to Super Bowl, top Jaguars 24-20

New England to face winner of Sunday night’s game between Minnesota and Philadelphia on Feb. 4

Coquihalla drivers prepare for snow

Wintry conditions persist, with snow warnings for Coquihalla

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Final phase of MDMA-assisted psychotherapy trials to kick off in B.C.

Doctors hope to get psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy legalized in Canada and the U.S. by 2021

Most Read