Heavy snowfall for Coquihalla

Kelowna - Snowfall is expected to continue on the highway until Sunday

Helmer Lake Hwy 5, 24 km north of Merritt at Helmer Interchange, looking north. (elevation: 1395 metres) - Credit: DriveBC

BC Highway alerts are in effect this morning for the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3.

Snowfall, with total amounts of 10 to 20 centimetres is expected, according to Environment Canada.

“A trough of low pressure will cross the BC Interior today with heavy snowfall beginning early this evening. Coquihalla Summit and Allison Pass will receive snowfall accumulations of 15 to 20 cm while southern sections of the Fraser Canyon will receive 10 cm. The snowfall will gradually ease on Sunday,” said Environment Canada.

Snowfall warnings are also in effect for the Fraser Canyon, Fraser Valley, Nicola and Similkameen regions.

For highway updates check DriveBC. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

