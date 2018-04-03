A pair of pedestrians head south over the 152 Street overpass, which was fully reopened last month following structural damage sustained Dec. 4. (File photo)

Hepner ‘disappointed, but pragmatic’ about decision to repair South Surrey overpass

Ministry last week estimated cost at $1.2 million

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner said while she is disappointed the provincial transportation ministry opted to only repair the 152 Street overpass in South Surrey, the decision makes some sense.

“I’m pragmatic enough to understand… that it would’ve been difficult to accomplish within the time frame of anemergency repair,” Hepner told Peace Arch News said Tuesday.

“(Four-laning) would’ve taken a much longer process. I think for that, we would’ve needed to be much better-prepared.”

Ministry officials confirmed last week that repairs to the overpass – damaged in December when it was struck by an over-height commercial vehicle – are expected to cost around $1.2 million.

“The ministry is still finalizing costs for repairs to the 152nd St. underpass. It anticipates repairs to cost in the neighbourhood of $1.2 million. The ministry expects to be able to recover some of the costs through ICBC,” a ministry spokesperson told PAN by email Thursday.

The anticipated tab didn’t surprise one councillor who, in January, described the decision to simply repair the aging infrastructure as “totally insane.”

However, White Rock Coun. Grant Meyer, noting issues with the overpass affect “a lot” of people in White Rock and South Surrey alike, said this week he remains disappointed that a full replacement wasn’t considered.

“I get that it would’ve taken longer and more money to get it to four lanes, but sometimes short-term pain for long-term gain,” he told PAN.

“It would’ve been nice to at least look at it.”

The overpass fully reopened in early March. Traffic had been restricted to only southbound travel since the day after the damage occurred – causing frustration for commuters and area businesses alike. Highway 99 traffic was also limited northbound while repairs were being done, however, that thoroughfare has now also fully reopened. Repair work got underway in February, and had initially been expected to finish in April.

Previous story
Shooter believed dead, several injured in Youtube HQ shooting

Just Posted

International flavour to White Rock buskers festival

Peninsula favourites to mix with acts from Berlin, London and Toronto

White Rock’s Memorial Park work moves ahead – slowly

Partial completion of waterfront upgrade expected by the end of July

All eyes on Newton as Surrey LRT plan rolls forward

Realtors already organizing land along planned light rail route, as Surrey works to finalize higher densities in Newton Town Centre

EDITORIAL: Public service

The difference between being employed and being a politician is lost on too many elected officials

‘High Tea for Hospice’ event for moms at Surrey City Hall atrium

A new Mother’s Day-related event planned by Surrey Hospice Society

Art brings Sikh Heritage Month to life in Surrey

Kala-Art Exhibition at Surrey City Hall the first of five events in April

B.C. nurse disbarred for sexual misconduct of elderly woman

Gary Dromarsky has not been criminally charged, and cannot apply for reinstatement for at least five years

UPDATED: Constable charged in 2015 Castlegar shooting

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has announced a charge of manslaughter has been approved.

Tourist pleading to public after camera, memory card stolen during Alberta, B.C. trip

Memory card with 2,100 photos, after trip through Alberta and Vancouver

Shooter believed dead, several injured in Youtube HQ shooting

San Bruno police asking people to stay away

Binder of sensitive patient info goes missing from B.C. hospital

Information breach at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital as binder with patient data goes missing

VIDEO: Mounties probe theft of baby food delivery from Richmond home

Cpl. Dennis Hwang said that having security measures reduces the chance of theft

Police clock speeder going 70 km/hr over limit during test drive

West Vancouver Police issued a ticket and impounded the car for seven days

Fundraiser set up for B.C. roofer who died on job site

GoFundMe account established for roofer who died while working on a Penticton development

Most Read

l -->