‘Hiding in Plain Sight’ exhibit to open with Métis celebration

Children learn how to make medicine pouches at a celebration of Métis culture, hosted at the Surrey Museum on July 29, 2017. (Sam Anderson)

A travelling exhibition detailing the rich history of the Métis Nation will officially open at the Museum of Surrey this Sunday, Oct. 28.

The exhibition, “Hiding in Plain Sight,” explores how Métis citizens are portrayed in art and photograph collections of Library and Archives Canada (LAC). The presentation was developed by LAC, the Manitoba Métis Federation and the Métis National Council.

The selected artwork, which aims to promote a better understanding of the culture and history of the Métis Nation, will be on display at the Museum of Surrey until Nov. 25.

The Sunday opening event, organized by Métis Nation BC, will feature Métis artisans and live music — promising to be a lively and entertaining day for the whole family. There will be talks on Métis culture and history, beading, fiddling, tanning, weaving and jigging. Bannock and tea will be served.

All are welcome to join the opening from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 28 at the Museum of Surrey (17710 56A Avenue). Admission to the museum is free, as it is sponsored by the Friends of the Museum and Archives Society.



