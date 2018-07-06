Fifteen-year-old South Surrey teen Jack Stroud died Wednesday night after he was struck by a train on Crescent Beach tracks. (File photo/Facebook photo)

High school, swim club offer counselling following train death of South Surrey teen

Elgin Park Secondary open today for students affected by ‘terrible accident’

Elgin Park Secondary has opened its doors “to provide a sanctuary and to support” students affected by the death of a teen on South Surrey tracks Wednesday night.

As well, the Crescent Beach Swim Club has also offered support to youth.

In the letter issued to school parents Thursday afternoon, Elgin Park principal Jeff Johnstone advises that counsellors would be available at the 13484 24 Ave. school – which ended its calendar year last week – that afternoon as well as today (Friday) from 8:30 a.m.

“Community service providers will also be available for ongoing support as needed,” the letter states.

The offer comes in the wake of the death of Jack Stroud, a 15-year-old boy who had attended the school. He was an avid athlete.

“He was a real rising star and was one of the rare grade 9s asked to play on (the) senior boys rugby team,” one Elgin Park parent told Peace Arch News Friday.

READ MORE: Teenager dead after being struck by passenger train in South Surrey

The teen was killed around 10 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck by a northbound passenger train near the foot of the Christopherson Steps in Crescent Beach.

He was among an estimated 50 teens who had gathered at the beach that evening.

While there is speculation online and in Vancouver media as to why the teen was on the tracks, police have said only that “circumstances of the incident are still under investigation.”

In a letter Thursday evening, swim club president Deborah Lukas advised members that in addition to counselling from a CBSC member who is a clinical counsellor with West Vancouver School District, Sources Community Resource Centres has set up specific counselling services that can be arranged by called 604-531-6226.

“This horrific accident has impacted many CBSC members,” Lukas writes. “We want all Club members to know that we have arranged for support and counselling for all those in need – children, teens and adults.”

Thursday evening, parents and kids who knew Stroud held a private candlelight vigil; it was followed by a vigil at beach led by the teen’s siblings.

Earl Marriott Secondary emailed a letter to parents Friday, notifying them of the support available at Elgin Park Secondary.

 

An officer photographs the area where a smashed cellphone was found Thursday morning – near the scene of where a teen was struck by a train the night before – by a Peace Arch News reporter. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Previous story
Route relocation ‘long-term’ goal for Semiahmoo Peninsula
Next story
Applications open for B.C. child care construction fund

Just Posted

High school, swim club offer counselling following train death of South Surrey teen

Elgin Park Secondary open today for students affected by ‘terrible accident’

Victim, person of interest sought after woman seen being ‘forcibly confined’ in Surrey car

Surrey RCMP are looking for 40-year-old Trina Bird, and are concerned for her well-being

Festivals aplenty in Surrey this weekend

Community celebrations planned in Bridgeview and Whalley, as FVDED in the Park returns to Holland Park

White Rock civic candidate wants end of ‘fake news’ talk

Simpson calls for city – and its critics – to abandon ‘toxic’ terminology

Route relocation ‘long-term’ goal for Semiahmoo Peninsula

Federal transportation ministry hosts rail-safety meeting

Charges laid in Humboldt Broncos bus crash: RCMP

Further details on arrest in April 6 crash in rural Saskatchewan to come

‘Missing’ B.C. man posts on Instagram saying he and son are safe in Italy

Jan Stelmaszyk and his son Matt Bartnik were reported missing in Port Alberni this week

Applications open for B.C. child care construction fund

Non-profits, school districts eligible for full cost of new spaces

International students claim B.C. flight school ripped them off

But owners say student who filed civil suit was too dangerous to fly

BC Hydro launches second phase of vehicle charging stations across southern B.C.

Stations are located in Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island, East Kootenay and Okanagan

Demand for EI sickness benefits on the rise; NDP cites need for update

Demand for sickness benefits under federal employment insurance program has reached a 10-year high

Small-town B.C. cafe boasts one of Canada’s top chefs

Chef Victor Bongo is cooking up a storm at Village Grounds Cafe & Bistro in Naramata.

Google Doodle celebrates birthday of civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond

Viola Desmond was dragged out of a ‘whites-only’ section of a theatre by police, thrown in jail

Community mourns after young B.C. man dies in explosive house fire

West Kelowna residents share their grief after the death on David Hunt

Most Read

l -->