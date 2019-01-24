VIDEO: Home burns in Surrey

Flames could be seen from Hjorth Road Park

Surrey Fire Service says it is investigating a fire at a home in Guildford Wednesday evening.

David Burns, assistant fire chief, said crews were called to the fire at the 14600-block of 102A Avenue at 8:37 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 23).

Burns said flames could be seen from the rear of the building, and “some part of the rear deck or roof over the rear deck had fallen down.”

Burns said nobody was inside the single-family home when crews arrived, and he said he believed “there were no injuries.”

Crews, he said, were on scene until about 11 p.m.

Richard McLaughlin shared a video on Twitter just after 9 p.m. where the flames could be seen above the Guildford Superstore with people continuing to play soccer at Hjorth Road Park.

As of Thursday morning (Jan. 24), Burns said there was no report on the extent of the damage but an investigator would be on scene at some point during the day. He added the department would “probably” have a report by some time Friday (Jan. 25).



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

