Kristi Patton

Home set ablaze during July 4th fireworks

Fireworks set of in Omak, Washington sparked a grass fire that spread to a home

  • Jul. 5, 2018 7:15 a.m.
  • News

A July fourth firework display went horribly wrong for several residents in Omak, Washington.

Just after 10:30 p.m. residents began their patriotic celebrations by setting of fire works in a backyard.

According to witnesses a halo of light sparked in the yard which quickly turned into flames.

The flames spread down the hill and up onto the deck of the home, minutes later the fire reached the roof.

At the same time as the fire took off other neighbours continued their firework display.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the fire or if the home was destroyed.

Media reports in Washington suggest certain areas of the Omak-Okanogan County have banned fireworks.

— With files from Kristi Patton

