Saanich mayoral candidate David Shebib ran in all 13 municipalities in 2014. In 2012 his Free Store along 5090 West Saanich Rd. was shut down by Saanich bylaw officers. He recently invested some 25 homeless individuals to stay on a rural Saanich property, even though it is not his. David Shebib/Facebook

Homeowner surprised when renter invites homeless camp to B.C. backyard

Current mayoral candidate invited roughly 20 campers previously kicked out of Greater Victoria provincial campground

The homeless camp that has sprung up on private property in Greater Victoria might not be for long.

Both the local municipality and Saanich police are exploring their options after the camp’s emergence earlier this week.

Sgt. Julie Fast said the District of Saanich is investigating the camp as a potential zoning violation, while the Saanich Police Department is exploring options through the trespass act and the residential tenancy act.

“While efforts are being made to determine who has lawful authority to be on this property, police will closely monitor the camp and respond to any calls for service relating to it,” she said.

The camp — which Fast describes as a “continuation” of the homeless camp that had occupied Regina Park for several months — came to be after Saanich mayoral candidate David Shebib invited 20 to 25 homeless people displaced from Goldstream Park to the property on West Saanich Rd.

READ MORE: ‘They had nowhere else to go,’ mayoral candidate hosting tent city campers

Most of the group has been together since the tent city at Regina Park and wanted to stay together. They moved in Tuesday afternoon and set up camp next to the house.

Chrissy Brett, spokesperson with the group of campers, said on Tuesday they expected to stay until Oct. 20.

However, Shebib is not the owner, and is not even listed as a tenant, said Sam Seera, who co-owns the property with Gurpal Aujla. Shebib’s son, Andrew McLean, is the listed tenant on a month to month agreement, Seera said.

Seera was unaware of the invitation to the campers at the time, and called the city, the police, and planned to visit the local Residential Tenancy Branch.

Fast said both the municipality and the police have communicated with the campers, property owner, and neighbours.

“Evidence has shown that over the course of that encampment, and the subsequent camp at Ravine Way, the rate of criminal activity in the area increased,” she said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Surrey-North Delta Meals on Wheels loses annual funding grant
Next story
Man facing 7 charges related to alleged prostitution ring involving teens

Just Posted

Shots fired overnight in South Surrey

Police investigating early morning shooting incident, vehicle fire

ELECTION QUESTIONS: How would you boost arts and culture in Surrey?

We asked Surrey’s eight mayoral candidates what they’ll do, if elected

BC Ferries wants five new ships

Sights set on Canadian shipyards to build vessels for local routes

Surrey Eagles add third goalie amid flurry of roster moves

BC Hockey League makes three-team deal, adds players cut from WHL

Surrey candidates respond to PAN questionnaire

Mayoral and councillor hopefuls asked to state top issues

Fashion Fridays: Skincare on the go

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Activists mount protest outside B.C. pig slaughterhouse

Protestors quickly disperse after call to RCMP reporting trespassing

Canadians voted for a carbon tax, Trudeau says as provincial blowback grows

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said he was backing off because he could not get Ottawa to promise it wouldn’t force Manitoba to raise the price

Handling of high drivers, border crossers still being ironed out, officials say

Two provinces have not signed funding deals to train officers on detecting drivers who are high

PNE ‘Fright Nights’ are fun for Surrey-based director of horror films

No question, ‘quiet’ Gigi Saul Guerrero loves to scare people

Sightless barrel racing horse Curly amazes owners

Curly has a special place in the hearts of her owners

B.C.’s new municipal election finance laws getting their first test

Vancouver shows loopholes for early spending, union staff

North Delta happenings: week of Oct. 4

Events, courses and clubs listing for North Delta

B.C. child in hospital after eating cannabis gummy bears

The child was reported to have been in the back seat of a vehicle when she ate discarded candies

Most Read

l -->