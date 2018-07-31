Homes ordered evacuated due to fire in Coquitlam suburb

RCMP say a structure fire on Tuesday morning has also led to road closures

Homes in a Coquitlam neighbourhood are under evacuation as crews battle a structure fire near Ranch Park.

The flames have also closed Spurway Avenue between Daybreak Avenue and Ranch Park Way, RCMP said. Residents in the 3000 block of Spurway have been told to evacuate their homes.

Road closure: Spurway Avenue is closed between Daybreak Ave and Ranch Park Way due to a structure fire in the area. Nearby homes are being evacuating. Cause of the fire is not yet known. pic.twitter.com/oa1IK0WsTl — CQ RCMP (@cqrcmp) July 31, 2018

According to social media, smoke can be seen from Harbour Village.

RCMP said the fire started at about 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, and that it is too early to determine the cause.

More to come.

