Housing minister announces 160 transitional units coming to Surrey

Two sites confirmed for project, including 10662 King George Boulevard and 13550 105 Ave.

Three temporary modular-housing projects are coming to Surrey, the province announced Friday morning in Surrey.

SURREY — About 160 transitional housing units are coming to three locations in Surrey, the province has announced.

Housing minister Selina Robinson joined Mayor Linda Hepner at Surrey City Hall this morning to announce that three temporary modular-housing projects are coming to Surrey.

Scheduled to be fully operational in early spring 2018, the 160 units will include individual rooms with private bathrooms, meal service, counselling and medical offices, 24/7 staffing and life and employment skills programming.

“Our new modular program is a swift and effective housing solution that will help people stuggling with homelessness,” Robinson said.

The modular housing projects will be replaced by 250 units of permanent affordable housing, once additional sites have been identified and the additional modular homes with support services have been built.

Hepner has been pushing for the province to deliver promised modular housing units to help house the growing homeless population on 135A Street.

“Today’s announcement addresses all aspects of our comprehensive Rapid Response Housing Plan for Surrey,” said Hepner. “The approximately 160 transitional units coming online will provide important housing solutions and begin to address the urgent need for housing and supports for street-entrenched homeless people.”

The province says it is allocating about $13 million in capital funding and more than $1 million in operating funding for the short-term housing that will be located at three sites, including 10662 King George Boulevard and 13550 105 Ave.

The third site has yet to be confirmed.

The temporary housing will be repurposed modular housing, which will allow BC Housing to expedite the delivery and installation of the units.

The city, in partnership with BC Housing, will hold a public information session on Tuesday, Jan. 23 to answer questions and address any concerns.

The new homes will be operated by Lookout Housing and Health Society.

More to come.

