Three temporary modular-housing projects are coming to Surrey, the province announced Friday morning in Surrey.

Housing minister announces 160 transitional units coming to Surrey

Two sites confirmed for project, including 10662 King George Boulevard and 13550 105 Ave.

SURREY — About 160 transitional housing units are coming to three locations in Surrey, the province has announced.

Housing minister Selina Robinson joined Mayor Linda Hepner at Surrey City Hall this morning to announce that three temporary modular-housing projects are coming to Surrey.

Scheduled to be fully operational in early spring 2018, the 160 units will include individual rooms with private bathrooms, meal service, counselling and medical offices, 24/7 staffing and life and employment skills programming.

“Our new modular program is a swift and effective housing solution that will help people stuggling with homelessness,” Robinson said.

The modular housing projects will be replaced by 250 units of permanent affordable housing, once additional sites have been identified and the additional modular homes with support services have been built.

Hepner has been pushing for the province to deliver promised modular housing units to help house the growing homeless population on 135A Street.

“Today’s announcement addresses all aspects of our comprehensive Rapid Response Housing Plan for Surrey,” said Hepner. “The approximately 160 transitional units coming online will provide important housing solutions and begin to address the urgent need for housing and supports for street-entrenched homeless people.”

The province says it is allocating about $13 million in capital funding and more than $1 million in operating funding for the short-term housing that will be located at three sites, including 10662 King George Boulevard and 13550 105 Ave.

The third site has yet to be confirmed.

The temporary housing will be repurposed modular housing, which will allow BC Housing to expedite the delivery and installation of the units.

The city, in partnership with BC Housing, will hold a public information session on Tuesday, Jan. 23 to answer questions and address any concerns.

The new homes will be operated by Lookout Housing and Health Society.

More to come.

See more: Premier announces 150 modular housing units for Surrey’s homeless (Sept. 29, 2017)

See also: Province not helping house Surrey’s homeless fast enough: mayor (Nov. 29, 2017)

See also: Housing minister mum on rental zoning


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Power restored to 921 homes, following earlier vehicle collision
Next story
Accused cop killer makes second court appearance

Just Posted

Pedestrian hit on 192 Street in South Surrey

One person detained, then released at scene

Surrey RCMP search for missing 18-year-old, Sachdeep Dhoot

Sachdeep has been missing since Tuesday (Jan. 9), was last seen in Newton

Accused cop killer makes second court appearance

Oscar Arfmann appeared briefly in Abbotsford court Friday morning

Housing minister announces 160 transitional units coming to Surrey

Two sites confirmed for project, including 10662 King George Boulevard and 13550 105 Ave.

UPDATE: Power restored to 921 homes, following earlier vehicle collision

Vehicle struck hydro pole, cutting power along KGB, Highway 10

Archeological testing begins at Memorial Park

Site designated for White Rock city upgrade deemed of interest to several First Nations

Cloverdale Antique and Collectible Show this Saturday

Hosted at the Agriplex on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds, Jan. 13

BCHL to hold moment of silence for team owner

Vernon Vipers owner Duncan Wray died suddenly Thursday on his 68th birthday

Drone delivery of drugs and tobacco intercepted at B.C. prison

Prison staff intercepted $26,500 worth of drone-delivered contraband just before Christmas

5 to start your day

Snow closes schools in Chilliwack, a minor hockey team is being sued over hotel damage, and more

$2.5M lot in upscale B.C neighbourhood seeks Bitcoin buyer

Victoria financial advisor may make history by accepting cryptocurrency for luxury lot

Canadian Kennel Club seeking to add 12 more dogs to its pack

2018’s incoming class could include the Portuguese sheepdog, Tibetan mastiff, rat terrier and Spanish water dog

University of Calgary won’t expel sex offender

The University of Calgary says it has no grounds to expel student, Connor Neurauter, convicted of sex crime

Public funeral today for two B.C. girls allegedly murdered on Christmas Day

Service begins at 11 a.m. at Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria

Most Read