How to get government cheques if Canada Post staff go on strike

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers said members could go on rotating strikes as early as Monday

With a potential strike looming at Canada Post, the province says it has plans in place to make sure people still receive government cheques and documents.

The government said Friday people who have questions about where to pick up B.C. government-issued assistance cheques, where and how to make a payment, getting B.C. government issued identification, licences and certificates, and how to apply for a B.C. student loan during a Canada Post labour disruption can contact the ministry or agency responsible directly.

British Columbians who receive government funds by direct deposit would not be affected by any strike.

Earlier this week, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers said it had given strike notice to Canada Post that workers could walk off the job as early as next week.

The union representing 50,000 employees says rotating strikes will begin Monday if agreements aren’t reached. Locations have yet to be determined.

