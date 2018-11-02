Kamloops this Week

Human remains tied to convicted B.C. killer

Discovery came as police probe murder of Kamloops man Troy Gold

  • Nov. 2, 2018 9:55 a.m.
  • News

—Kamloops this Week

Police say they have found human remains in the Lac du Bois area north of Kamloops as part of their investigation into a city man believed to have been murdered last month.

Troy Thomas Gold, 35, was reported missing on Oct. 3. Within days, investigators said they had information indicating he had been murdered.

RELATED: Missing Kamloops man murdered: RCMP

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the investigation has focussed on the Lac du Bois grasslands, as well as two homes, one apartment and multiple vehicles.

“We have been searching in Lac du Bois since Oct. 3 and, in that time, we’ve located human remains,” she said. “But they have not been identified.”

Investigators believe Gold’s murder is connected to organized crime. Gold was a convicted killer who had also served a prison sentence for robbery.

Gold has a lengthy criminal history, including a manslaughter conviction in connection with a stabbing death on a Kelowna beach in 2001.

According to a Kelowna Daily Courier story, Gold was 19 when he attacked 32-year-old Martin Cotey with a knife after approaching Cotey and his girlfriend on Okanagan Lake beach the early morning of Aug. 7, 2001.

“Armed with a carving knife and spoiling for a fight, Gold told Cotey to get off his beach,” the Courier story stated.

“Cotey, 32, tried to appease him and Gold stabbed him, leaving him to die. A pathologist said he would have bled to death if he hadn’t drowned first.”

Gold was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

RELATED: Kamloops Mounties confirm homicide investigation

In April 2015, Gold was sentenced to almost two years in prison after pleading guilty to robbing a Kelowna bank.

“This case is connected to the local drug trade and these cases are always more challenging to advance,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay said.

“Organized crime is a top priority for Kamloops detachment because of the violence that accompanies drug trafficking and the general criminal lifestyle.”

Shelkie said suspects have been identified and all are known to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

